Police say Dollar General in Rogers robbed Saturday

ROGERS — An armed robbery was reported around 9:45 a.m. Saturday at the Dollar General at 1201 S. Eighth St.

Two men entered the store and demanded money. They were last seen leaving the area in a white SUV, according to a Rogers Police Department statement.

The investigation is still in the early stages, said Keith Foster, Rogers public information officer.

Anyone who has any information regarding the incident is asked to call the Rogers Police Department at 479-636-4141.