Home / Latest News /
Spain rescues 2 babies and 52 adults crossing Mediterranean
By JOSEPH WILSON, Associated Press
This article was published today at 11:46 a.m.
BARCELONA, Spain — Spain's maritime rescue service says it has saved 54 migrants, including two babies, trying to cross the Mediterranean Sea in a smugglers' boat.
A spokesman for the service says that the group, which included 13 women, was spotted by a cargo ship in waters east of the Strait of Gibraltar. The spokesman spoke anonymously in line with the policy of the rescue service.
The Red Cross says that seven of the migrants needed to be taken to a hospital upon arrival at the port in Malaga around midnight on Saturday.
Hundreds of thousands of migrants and refugees have attempted the dangerous crossing to Europe in recent years, with thousands perishing in the attempt.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: Spain rescues 2 babies and 52 adults crossing Mediterranean
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.