There are i's to dot, t's to cross after letters inked

Arkansas' football coaching staff can afford a brief a sigh of relief when National Letters of Intent are signed and faxed in on the first Wednesday in February, but the Razorbacks recruiting office gets no such break.

Administrative assistant Tara Speer and others in the recruiting office spring into action.

"Once it is confirmed that a signed National Letter of Intent has been received and validated, we send out the incoming player packets which includes a checklist for the signees to complete in order for them to be here for the Summer I session," Speer said.

Nine signees arrived as early enrollees to campus in January, six weeks before signing date, and Coach Bret Bielema shoots for having the remaining class members report for the first summer session, which started May 30.

"Some of the signees cannot enroll in Summer I due to late graduation dates, etc., but the plan is to get as many of them here for the Summer I start date as possible," Speer said.

The recruiting office communicates with counselors, parents and signees about applying for admission, completing financial aid paperwork and sending in immunizations and medical paperwork.

One of the first steps is for the student-athlete to apply for admission.

"Once they apply for admission they can activate their University of Arkansas email account and begin receiving correspondence regarding their admissions status, "Speer said. "I also explain to them the importance of applying for financial aid for both the current year as well as the upcoming school year so that their summer session financial aid will be available for the summer sessions. Even the scholarship guys may qualify for federal financial aid.

"Once the students are admitted, they can begin receiving correspondence from housing and can begin the application process for housing for summer and fall."

Speer and her co-workers also make sure there's no slacking off in the final semester of high school, even though most of the signees are in no danger of becoming ineligible.

"I work closely with the Director of Eligibility and also the Director of Football Academic Counseling in tracking their progress down the final stretch," Speer said. "We are continually in contact with high school counselors on a weekly basis tracking student's grades and also making sure that students are registered for any remaining testing dates if necessary."

The recruiting office gives each signee a weekly rundown on what needs to be done before they report to Arkansas. The NCAA Eligibility Center certifies whether a prospective college athlete is eligible to play on the Division I or II level by reviewing the student-athlete's academic record, SAT or ACT scores, and amateur status.

"Starting in April, students are able to request final amateur certification and finish up on everything the eligibility center needs them to complete," Speer said. "Once final grades are received and they have been certified by the NCAA, they can then be approved to arrive on campus for move in."

JONESBORO LINEMAN SHINES

Jonesboro junior offensive lineman Darius Thomas is one of the nation's more athletic prospects at his position, and he showed why on Saturday at the FAB 40 camp at Benton High School.

Thomas, 6-6, 308 pounds, recorded 5.20 seconds and 5.06 in the 40-yard dash and had a broad jump of 7 feet, 5 inches.

He has scholarship offers from Arkansas, LSU, Georgia, Arizona State, Ole Miss, Mississippi State, Auburn and others.

Ashdown cornerback LaDarrius Bishop, 6-0, 190, recorded 4.35 seconds in the 40 on Friday at the Mississippi State camp and came back with a 4.42 seconds in the 40 at the FAB 40 camp.

He released his top five on Thursday: Arkansas, Mississippi State, Iowa State, Oklahoma State and Memphis.

TE decommits

Tight end Luke Ford, who committed to Arkansas on March 14, announced Saturday on Twitter that he has reopened his recruiting.

Ford, 6-7, 250, of Carterville, Ill., recently visited the Hogs for the Elite Prospect Camp on June 3. He stated he had only visited Arkansas and Illinois and wanted to visit other schools.

The Hogs were the second school to offer him, but he has since added more than 20 other offers.

Sports on 06/11/2017