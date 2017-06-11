Travelers get early jump on Naturals

SPRINGDALE -- Northwest Arkansas had its three-game winning streak come to a screeching halt Saturday night.

The Travelers beat the Naturals 10-1, with Kyle Waldrop and Tyler Marlette combining for seven of Arkansas' 15 hits in front of an announced crowd of 6,767 at Arvest Ballpark.

The Travelers took a 7-0 lead with three runs in the fourth and three more in the fifth.

Waldrop, the Travelers first baseman, finished 4 for 5 with 1 RBI and 2 runs scored.

Waldrop drove in a run with a single in the fourth. Marlette hit a two-run home run in the fifth.

Northwest Arkansas Manager Vance Wilson said Naturals pitchers didn't execute well, but his team also struggled offensively and defensively.

"We stayed out over the plate and allowed them to get comfortable," Wilson said. "We didn't establish much inside, which was hopefully part of the plan, but we didn't execute.

"It was one of those games we got behind and on our heels. Unfortunately, we didn't make some plays. We got a little sloppy there. Offense never got going. It's tough when they jump on you like that. To me they were just too comfortable in the box."

Northwest Arkansas remained tied for the lead in the Texas League North Division after Tulsa rallied past Springfield 3-2. The Naturals have 10 games remaining in the first half.

Arkansas, three games back in the standings, won for the second time in nine games against Northwest Arkansas, and Travelers starter Tyler Herb is responsible for both victories.

The right-hander improved to 5-2, allowing 1 run on 6 hits over 7 innings. Herb struck out 6, walked 1 and is 5-0 over his past 6 starts.

Travelers Manager Daren Brown said better command has been a key to Herb's success.

"He's got good stuff, it's just a matter of commanding the baseball and being able to do it every fifth day," Brown said. "He's given us a little more of the consistency we're looking for. Tonight was obviously really good. He's strung a few of them together and that's good to see.

"Command is a couple different things. Walks were a part of it at some point. Just throwing strikes. Then there's also a part of throwing quality strikes. He's got good stuff, if he makes quality pitches he can have nights like tonight."

