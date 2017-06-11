Lineup of guests for today’s TV news shows:
ABC’s This Week — Sens. Mike Lee, R-Utah, and Joe Manchin, D-W.Va.; former U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara of New York. 8 a.m., KATV, Channel 7, Little Rock.
NBC’s Meet the Press — Pre-empted by French Open tennis. 9 a.m., KARK-TV, Channel 4, Little Rock.
CBS’ Face the Nation — Sens. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., Charles Schumer, D-N.Y., and James Lankford, R-Okla. 9:30 a.m., KTHV-TV, Channel 11, Little Rock.
CNN’s State of the Union — Sens. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., and Susan Collins, R-Maine; Rep. Luis Gutierrez, D-Ill. 8 a.m.
Fox News Sunday — Sen. Jack Reed, D-R.I.; Republican National Committee Chairman Ronna Romney McDaniel. 1 p.m., KLRT-TV, Channel 16, Little Rock.
Print Headline: TV news shows
