Victims in 3 fatal crashes identified

Authorities have released the names of two people killed in crashes Friday in Arkansas, and state police released a report on a fatal accident last week in Randolph County.

On Saturday, the Little Rock Police Department said driver Malea Mumit, 19, of Little Rock died Friday evening in a west Little Rock crash.

Mumit was driving a Jeep west on Chenal Parkway when it was hit by a pickup about 6:15 p.m., police said.

The pickup driver was attempting to turn left onto Autumn Road and did not yield to the Jeep, Little Rock Police Department spokesman Lt. Steve McClanahan said.

[FATAL WRECKS: Complete coverage of deadly crashes in Arkansas]

Mumit and a passenger were ejected from the Jeep, police said. The ejected passenger and another passenger were taken to a hospital for treatment of unspecified injuries, according to authorities.

Police said the pickup driver was not severely injured in the crash.

Also, Arkansas State Police released the name of an Arkansas motorcyclist killed Friday afternoon in a Madison County crash.

Myles McCullough, 34, of Fayetteville was driving a 2004 Harley Davidson south on Arkansas 45 about 3:20 p.m. when he lost control of the motorcycle in a curve, according to a state police report.

The motorcycle fell onto its right side, slid into oncoming traffic and struck a 2007 Ford traveling north, the report said. The collision occurred south of Arkansas 12, according to the report.

McCullough was fatally injured, the report said. No one else was reported hurt.

State police also reported a June 2 one-vehicle crash that led to the death of Joie McAbee, 20, of Pocahontas.

McAbee was a passenger in a 2000 Jeep that was speeding north on Arkansas 115 in Pocahontas when it left the roadway and overturned about 8 p.m., according to a state police report. The crash led to McAbee's death, but the report did not say when she died.

The Jeep's driver, Cody Byrd, 28, of Pocahontas was injured, the report said.

The weather was reported as clear at the time of all three crashes.

Metro on 06/11/2017