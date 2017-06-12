Home / Latest News /
28-year-old killed when SUV overturns on Arkansas highway, state police say
A 28-year-old man was killed early Monday when the vehicle he was driving overturned on a highway in Arkansas, state police said.
The single-vehicle crash happened around 1 a.m. as Casey Sandefer of Marianna was driving northbound on Arkansas 1 just north of DeWitt in a 2014 GMC Sierra, according to a report.
Sandefer’s SUV went off the road’s right side and veered back onto the highway, where it traveled across the centerline to the left side and later overturned, authorities said.
Police described travel conditions at the time as clear and dry.
Sandefer’s death was one of at least 208 recorded so far this year on Arkansas roads, according to preliminary figures.
