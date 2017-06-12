3.6 earthquake shakes parts of state; no damage reported

A 3.6-magnitude earthquake rattled parts of Arkansas and Missouri early Sunday.

The quake, which centered about 5 miles north of Bergman and 18 miles northeast of Harrison, occurred about 7:40 a.m.

By 9 a.m., more than 400 people in Arkansas and southern Missouri had reported to the U.S. Geological Survey that they felt the shaking. Most described weak or light tremors, which are typically not associated with any damage.

Daniel Bolen, the 911 director for Boone County, said his office fielded more than 40 calls Sunday morning.

"When it initially happened, all of our lines lit up," he said, noting none of the callers had experienced any damage.

Bolen said he didn't know at first what was going on.

"It shook the building and it sounded like loud thunder," he said.

Authorities in Baxter and Marion counties on Sunday afternoon said there weren't any reports of damage or injuries from the quake.

Social media users from the northern portion of the state down into central Arkansas said they felt mild shaking. A Memphis TV station reported that the earthquake was felt in parts of west Tennessee.

The reports of shaking stretched as far south as Fort Smith and Vilonia.

Survey records show it is the first earthquake of more than 1.0-magnitude in Arkansas since May 14, when a 2.4-magnitude quake occurred southeast of Marshall.

The quake Sunday was initially said to be a 4.0-magnitude temblor before being downgraded to 3.2. It was later revised to a 3.6.

Information for this article was contributed by Hunter Field of the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.

Metro on 06/12/2017