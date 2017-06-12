3 nations ease plan to kick Qataris out

DOHA, Qatar -- Bahrain, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates signaled Sunday that they may allow some of Qatar's citizens to stay in their countries amid a diplomatic rift.

Qatar, meanwhile, pledged that those nations' citizens will have "complete freedom" to stay in the country.

The three Persian Gulf nations, which cut ties to Qatar last Monday over its alleged support of militants and links to Iran, ordered all Qataris out within 14 days and called their own citizens back from Qatar. That's created chaos across the Gulf's Sunni nations, whose citizens regularly intermarry and conduct business across countries sharing historic and cultural bonds.

Early Sunday, the three countries issued statements telling mixed-nationality families that the nations' interior ministries would take into consideration the "humanitarian circumstances" of the families' situations.

For its part, Qatar issued a statement saying people from nations that severed ties with Qatar would be allowed to continue living in the country despite the "hostile and tendentious campaigns" now targeting it.

"The state of Qatar, in accordance to its firm beliefs and principles, works on avoiding political conflicts with states and governments when dealing with their people," the statement said. "Those residents have the complete freedom in staying in the state of Qatar in accordance with the laws and regulations adopted by the state."

The diplomatic crisis has seen Arab nations and others cut their ties to Qatar, which hosts a major U.S. military base and will be the host of the 2022 FIFA World Cup. The nation's capital, Doha, is a major international travel hub, but flagship carrier Qatar Airways now flies increasingly over Iran and Turkey after being blocked elsewhere in the Middle East.

Kuwait's ruling emir has shuttled between countries in an attempt to mediate an end to the crisis. On Sunday, Kuwaiti Foreign Minister Sheikh Sabah Al Khaled Al Sabah said in a statement that Qatar is "willing to hold a dialogue" to end the crisis and that unity among Gulf nations remains "paramount." So far, leaders of the nations involved have yet to hold face-to-face negotiations.

The Kuwaiti foreign minister said his country will not abandon mediation efforts until the impasse is resolved, the state-run KUNA news agency reported, adding that Qatar is "ready to understand" the concerns of its neighbors and bolster stability in the region.

Anwar Gargash, the United Arab Emirates' minister of state for foreign affairs, retweeted the Kuwaiti remarks and then added in a separate message: "Is this the beginning in which wisdom and reason prevail? I hope so."

Russia and the U.S. also are ready to help resolve the rift, the Russian Foreign Ministry said Sunday.

Sergey Lavrov, the Russian foreign minister, discussed Qatar with U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson in a phone call Saturday. Both "stressed the need to resolve the disagreements through negotiation and expressed their readiness to contribute to such efforts," the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

But the Kuwaiti-backed search for a solution has been buffeted by conflicting signals emanating from Washington.

In his latest message of support for the Saudi-led move, President Donald Trump on Friday said he backed the isolation of Qatar, adding Doha has historically "been a funder of terrorism at a very high level" and that it has to stop. He spoke little more than an hour after Tillerson urged the Saudi coalition to ease its "blockade" of Qatar, saying it was hindering the fight against Islamic State militants and provoking food shortages.

Tillerson called Saudi Deputy Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman on Sunday, and the two discussed efforts to combat terrorism and "funding of terrorist organizations in a bid to achieve security and stability in the region," the state-run Saudi Press Agency reported.

Saudi Arabia has closed its border crossings to Qatar, which imports nearly all of its food. In recent days, Turkey has stepped in to supply Qatari supermarkets with eggs and milk after worried residents cleaned out shelves in the early days of the crisis. Turkey also has decided to send troops to a base it maintains in Qatar in a sign of support.

Iran, with which Qatar shares a large offshore gas field, was to send its sixth planeload of vegetables to Qatar on Sunday, Iran Air spokesman Shahrokh Noushabadi said. He said 90 tons of vegetables previously had been sent and that the flights "will be continued based on demand."

Iranian media, meanwhile, reported that three boats carrying about 350 tons of fruit are to leave for Qatar from the small Iranian port of Dayyer.

Capital flight has been a looming potential danger, but S&P Global Ratings said Qatari banks are strong enough to survive the pullout of all Gulf money.

There have been no orders to withdraw money from Qatari banks so far, but the Saudi central bank has ordered lenders not to increase their exposure to Qatari clients. It has also told banks licensed in the kingdom not to process payments denominated in Qatari riyals, people familiar with the matter said.

On Sunday, Bahrain's central bank told financial institutions to freeze the accounts of people and groups named on a list, issued by the Saudi-led bloc, that accuses them of involvement in terrorism. The list, endorsed by the United Arab Emirates, Egypt and Bahrain, names 12 entities and 59 individuals.

