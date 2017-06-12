Arkansas boy, 14, dies after motorcycle crashes into Mexican restaurant

An Arkansas 14-year-old was killed after his motorcycle crashed into a Mexican restaurant and he was thrown from the vehicle Sunday, officials said.

The teen, whom police have not identified, was driving a motorcycle near the El Lorito Mexican Restaurant at the intersection of Fifth and Broadway streets in Van Buren around 8 p.m., said Detective Jonathan Wear.

Police believe the 14-year-old was turning from Broadway onto Fifth Street, at which point he struck the front of the restaurant and was ejected from the bike, Wear said.

He was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead a short time later, the detective said.

Police are not releasing the identity of the teen, who is a Van Buren resident, Wear said.

The investigation is ongoing into what might have caused the wreck.