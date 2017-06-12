Home / Latest News /
Arkansas boy, 14, dies after motorcycle crashes into Mexican restaurant
By Emma Pettit
This article was published today at 1:43 p.m.
An Arkansas 14-year-old was killed after his motorcycle crashed into a Mexican restaurant and he was thrown from the vehicle Sunday, officials said.
The teen, whom police have not identified, was driving a motorcycle near the El Lorito Mexican Restaurant at the intersection of Fifth and Broadway streets in Van Buren around 8 p.m., said Detective Jonathan Wear.
Police believe the 14-year-old was turning from Broadway onto Fifth Street, at which point he struck the front of the restaurant and was ejected from the bike, Wear said.
He was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead a short time later, the detective said.
Police are not releasing the identity of the teen, who is a Van Buren resident, Wear said.
The investigation is ongoing into what might have caused the wreck.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: Arkansas boy, 14, dies after motorcycle crashes into Mexican restaurant
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.