Arkansas man, 25, dies days after pickup hits tree

A 25-year-old Arkansas man was pronounced dead Saturday six days after his pickup left a state highway and crashed into a tree in Little River County, police said.

A 2004 GMC Sierra was heading north on Arkansas 71 in Ogden around 3:45 a.m. on June 4, according to an Arkansas State Police report. The pickup left the roadway and struck a tree, police said.

The driver, Tyler B. Willis of Nashville, was taken to CHRISTUS St. Michael Hospital in Texarkana, police said. He was pronounced dead at 3:30 p.m. Saturday, the report said.

Conditions were reportedly cloudy and wet at the time of the wreck. No one else was injured, police said.

At least 207 people have died this year on Arkansas roads, according to preliminary data.