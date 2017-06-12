Subscribe Register Login

Arkansas police officer shot; suspect sought

Monday, June 12, 2017, 9:09 p.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Arkansas Daily Deal

Arkansas police officer shot; suspect sought

By Kenneth Heard

This article was published today at 7:51 p.m.

Remmel Park, Newport

A Newport police officer was shot Monday and authorities are searching for a suspect, according to the Newport Police Department.

A Newport police official confirmed Monday night that an officer was shot near Remmel Park, which is near Newport High School. Police are still searching for the suspected shooter, the official said.

Police have not released the victim's name or any details about his condition.

Arkansas State Police said investigators were requested to lead an investigation into an "officer involved shooting," though no further details were immediately released by that agency.

Check back for updates and read Tuesday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for full details.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment on: Arkansas police officer shot; suspect sought

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

Subscribe Register Login

You must login to make comments.

Displaying 1 - 1 of 1 total comment

Carmont3006 says... June 12, 2017 at 8:28 p.m.

Police officers are in the most dangerous possible positions. We, as a society, need to remunerate them much better than we do. It's a shame how little they are paid for the dedicated work they perform on our behalf.

( | suggest removal )

  • page
  • 1
Click here to make a comment

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

ADVERTISEMENT

SHOPPING

loading...

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Arkansas Daily Deal
Arkansas Online