Home / Latest News /
Arkansas police officer shot; suspect sought
This article was published today at 7:51 p.m.
- Comment (1)
- aAFont Size
Remmel Park, Newport
A Newport police officer was shot Monday and authorities are searching for a suspect, according to the Newport Police Department.
A Newport police official confirmed Monday night that an officer was shot near Remmel Park, which is near Newport High School. Police are still searching for the suspected shooter, the official said.
Police have not released the victim's name or any details about his condition.
Arkansas State Police said investigators were requested to lead an investigation into an "officer involved shooting," though no further details were immediately released by that agency.
Check back for updates and read Tuesday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for full details.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comment on: Arkansas police officer shot; suspect sought
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.
Displaying 1 - 1 of 1 total comment
Carmont3006 says... June 12, 2017 at 8:28 p.m.
Police officers are in the most dangerous possible positions. We, as a society, need to remunerate them much better than we do. It's a shame how little they are paid for the dedicated work they perform on our behalf.
( permalink | suggest removal )
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.