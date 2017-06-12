Arkansas police officer shot; suspect sought

A Newport police officer was shot Monday and authorities are searching for a suspect, according to the Newport Police Department.

A Newport police official confirmed Monday night that an officer was shot near Remmel Park, which is near Newport High School. Police are still searching for the suspected shooter, the official said.

Police have not released the victim's name or any details about his condition.

Arkansas State Police said investigators were requested to lead an investigation into an "officer involved shooting," though no further details were immediately released by that agency.

Check back for updates and read Tuesday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for full details.