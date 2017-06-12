Home /
Arkansas two-day high school camp updates
By Richard Davenport , Dudley E. Dawson
This article was published today at 9:00 a.m.
PHOTO BY ANDY SHUPE
Registration for Arkansas' two-day high school camp will begin at 10 am and ends at noon while the camp begins at 1 o'clock.
The camp will end at 4 pm on Tuesday. Highly recruited defensive lineman Trevor Trout of Chaminade High School in St. Louis is expected to visit today.
Updates will be posted throughout the day.
