Monday, June 12, 2017, 9:44 a.m.

The Recruiting Guy

Arkansas two-day high school camp updates

By Richard Davenport , Dudley E. Dawson

This article was published today at 9:00 a.m.

PHOTO BY ANDY SHUPE

NWA Democrat-Gazette/ANDY SHUPE Arkansas coach Bret Bielema watches Saturday, April 1, 2017, during practice at the university practice field in Fayetteville. Visit nwadg.com/photos to see more photographs from practice.

Registration for Arkansas' two-day high school camp will begin at 10 am and ends at noon while the camp begins at 1 o'clock.

The camp will end at 4 pm on Tuesday. Highly recruited defensive lineman Trevor Trout of Chaminade High School in St. Louis is expected to visit today.

Updates will be posted throughout the day.

