'Bachelor in Paradise' suspended amid misconduct probe; cast includes Arkansan

LOS ANGELES — The company behind ABC's Bachelor in Paradise has suspended production of the reality show and sent its contestants home while producers look into allegations of misconduct on the set in Mexico.

Warner Bros. says it is "conducting a thorough investigation of these allegations" and "appropriate responsive action" will be taken once the investigation is complete. The company didn't offer any details on the allegations.

A company spokesman confirmed Monday the cast was sent home following the production halt.

Bachelor in Paradise is in its fourth season as a spinoff of ABC's The Bachelor. It brings together former contestants on The Bachelor and The Bachelorette in a tropical location. It was set to premiere on ABC in August.

Earlier this month, ABC officially announced that Raven Gates, a boutique owner from Hozie who was one of the final two vying for Nick Viall's love on The Bachelor, was set to appear on the spinoff show, the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette previously reported.

On Twitter on Monday, Gates wrote that she was "heartbroken" about the news of the show's suspension.