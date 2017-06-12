Confident Titans headed to Omaha

LONG BEACH, Calif. — Cal State Fullerton starter Colton Eastman did an arm-flapping, leg-kicking dance aimed at the Long Beach State dugout after pitching a scoreless inning. It was a tight, one-run game in the NCAA super regional, but the confident Eastman had something to say with those antics.

“It’s kind of like, you can have the Big West, but I’ll take Omaha,” Eastman said.

Eastman allowed 1 hit and 1 run in 7 innings of dominant work to lead the Titans back to the College World Series with a 2-1 victory over Long Beach State in the bestof-three NCAA super regional series Sunday. He struck out eight and worked his way around four walks.

CAL STATE FULLERTON 2, LONG BEACH STATE 1

Long Beach State (42-20-1) won the Big West Conference — the Titans finished third — and hosted Sunday’s super regional finale but couldn’t get much going against Eastman.

Hank LoForte had the first hit of the game, and it held up as the game-winner: a single that scored Fullerton’s two runs, in the fourth inning. Brett Conine earned the two-inning save, his 15th of the season.

The Titans (39-22) last went to the College World Series in 2015.

GAINESVILLE

Florida-WF suspended

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — The Florida-Wake Forest game has been postponed until today because of rain.

The second game of the best-of-three super regional was called at 6:50 p.m. Central on Sunday, with the Demon Deacons leading 5-4 in the bottom of the fifth inning. The Gators won the series opener in extra innings Saturday night, after a nearly four-hour rain delay.

The game will resume at 12:04 p.m. today, and if necessary, a deciding game would be played 55 minutes after the conclusion of Game 2. The series winner will advance to the College World Series in Omaha, Nebraska.

The Gators are trying to advance to Omaha for the third consecutive year and the sixth time in eight seasons.

FORT WORTH

TCU 8, MISSOURI STATE 1

FORT WORTH — Evan Skoug homered for the second consecutive day, Brian Howard extended an impressive postseason pitching streak and TCU advanced to its fourth consecutive College World Series with a victory over Missouri State.

Skoug’s two-run home run gave the Horned Frogs (47-16) a 4-1 lead in the third inning after his two-run shot in the eighth of the opener erased a one-run deficit and sent TCU on the way to its first super regional sweep.

Howard (11-3) won his fifth consecutive NCAA Tournament start going back to last season, striking out 11 in 7 1/3 innings to help TCU become the first school since North Carolina (2006-09) with four straight trips to Omaha.

