Counties awaiting U.S. flood-aid decision

BENTONVILLE -- Northwest Arkansas emergency services officials say they await word from the federal government on disaster assistance for the damage caused by storms and flooding in late April.

Benton and Washington counties were among 31 Arkansas counties included in Gov. Asa Hutchinson's June 5 request for federal disaster assistance. Federal Emergency Management Agency teams have been in both counties.

"FEMA was in town doing individual assessments, and we had 400-something individuals reporting damage," said Rick Johnson, deputy director of emergency services for Washington County. "We're hoping we get a declaration that includes both individual assistance and public assistance. Public assistance is for the county, the cities and other governments and public agencies."

Hutchinson also declared a state-level disaster. With statewide damage put at more than $13 million, Arkansas should meet the requirements for federal assistance.

In Washington County, estimated damage was $3 million to $3.5 million, with more than $2 million in damage reported in cities, Johnson said.

"We're just waiting on Washington now," Johnson said.

Benton County officials also are in waiting mode.

"FEMA has been here. They had one day where they did a tour of individual assessment cases and another day where they did public assessments," said County Judge Barry Moehring of Benton County.

Damage in unincorporated Benton County was estimated at $2.9 million, Moehring said. Benton County also will explore other sources of possible aid, including federal highway money, hazard mitigation grants from FEMA and money for emergency watershed protection through the federal Department of Agriculture, Moehring said.

FEMA representatives will set up a disaster recovery center in the county to process information on individual claims if the federal government approves the disaster declaration, Moehring said.

"Folks will be given a timeline for what they need to do," Moehring said.

Benton County received more than 300 reports of damage from individuals, Moehring said. Robert McGowen, Benton County's emergency services administrator, said those reporting damage will have to deal directly with FEMA if federal assistance becomes available.

Among those reporting damage was the Sunshine School & Development Center in Rogers. Chelle Phillips, the school's communication and events coordinator, said water entered several classrooms and caused about $7,000 in damage to floor coverings, bookcases and other items not covered by insurance.

"Most everything in this area was flooded," Phillips said of the area surrounding the school's campus at 3400 Woods Lane. "It flooded the back four classrooms. The water just came in through the doors."

The school called the hotline set up by the county immediately after the flooding to gather information on damage to individual residences and businesses.

The school has had to replace those items and have mold removal done in the classrooms affected by the flooding, Phillips said. A fundraiser to try to cover the upfront costs had raised about $1,790 by Thursday.

