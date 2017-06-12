Dirt bike taken after rock thrown through window of Little Rock business

Authorities are investigating after a thief tossed a rock through the window of a Little Rock business that sells outdoor power equipment and then stole a dirt bike.

It happened about 11:10 p.m. Saturday at Kawasaki Sports Center at 5922 S. University Ave., according to a Little Rock Police Department report.

Officers responded to an alarm and then found a window broken out on the east side of the business, the report said. Surveillance video showed the assailant throw the rock through the glass and then reach in and pull out a 2016 Kawasaki model, police noted.

Investigators took a swab of blood left on the glass and sent it to the state Crime Lab as possible evidence in the break-in, the report said.

The thief is described as a male of unknown race who wore a gray hoodie and dark pants.

No arrests have been made.