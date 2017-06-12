Subscribe Register Login

Monday, June 12, 2017, 12:31 p.m.

Forbes crowns Sean 'Diddy' Combs as highest-paid entertainer

By The Associated Press

This article was published today at 11:48 a.m.

in-this-july-26-2013-file-photo-sean-diddy-combs-of-the-new-network-revolt-tv-addresses-reporters-at-the-beverly-hilton-hotel-in-beverly-hills-calif-the-los-angeles-county-district-attorneys-office-has-declined-to-file-felony-charges-against-combs-for-a-confrontation-in-june-2015-at-the-university-of-california-los-angeles-where-his-son-plays-football

PHOTO BY INVISION/AP / CHRIS PIZZELLO

In this July 26, 2013 file photo, Sean "Diddy" Combs of the new network Revolt TV addresses reporters at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif. The Los Angeles County district attorney's office has declined to file felony charges against Combs for a confrontation in June 2015 at the University of California, Los Angeles, where his son plays football.


NEW YORK — Sean "Diddy" Combs is the top earner on Forbes' list of the 100 highest-paid celebrities.

The magazine says the artist formerly known as Puff Daddy brought in $130 million from June 1, 2016, to June 1, 2017. Forbes says Diddy's Bad Boy Family Reunion Tour, a stake in Ciroc vodka and the $70 million sale of one-third of his Sean John clothing line all contributed to his earnings.

No. 2 on the list is Beyonce, with $105 million in earnings. Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling brought in $95 million. Rapper Drake and Portuguese soccer superstar Cristiano Ronaldo round out the top five.

Last year's top earner, Taylor Swift, dropped to No. 49. The singer brought in $44 million, down from $170 million.

