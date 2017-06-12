Fowler's HR makes difference for Cardinals

ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Cardinals needed a big hit, and Dexter Fowler delivered.

Fowler hit a three-run home run and Adam Wainwright tossed five solid innings, leading St. Louis to a 6-5 victory over the Philadelphia Phillies on Sunday.

The Cardinals have won three in a row since a season-high seven-game losing streak.

Daniel Nava hit a home run for the Phillies, who have dropped five in a row.

Philadelphia led 2-0 before Fowler connected against Aaron Nola (3-4) in the fifth inning. Eight of Fowler’s nine home runs in his first season with St. Louis have given his team the lead.

Tommy Pham, who had two hits, scored twice and drove in a run for St. Louis, said Fowler’s home run served as a perfect pick-me-up.

Wainwright (7-4) allowed 6 hits, struck out 4 and walked 2, bouncing back nicely from a rough start at Cincinnati on Tuesday. Seung Hwan Oh pitched a rocky ninth inning for his 15th save.

Wainwright needed 50 pitches to get through the first two innings, but allowed just 1 hit over his final 3 innings.

Nola allowed just 4 hits, but needed 93 pitches to get through 5 innings on a 90-degree afternoon.

Pham and Eric Fryer added run-scoring singles in the sixth, and Kolten Wong’s RBI double made it 6-3 Cardinals in the eighth.

PIRATES 3, MARLINS 1 Ivan Nova pitched six shutout innings, Elias Diaz drove in two runs and the host Pirates beat Jeff Locke and the Marlins.

DIAMONDBACKS 11, BREWERS 1 Robbie Ray struck out 12 in 6 2/3 shutout innings, Paul Goldschmidt hit a grand slam and the host Diamondbacks pulled away for the victory.

CUBS 7, ROCKIES 5 Addison Russell had a go-ahead home run for his first big contribution since an absence in the wake of a Major League Baseball investigation into domestic abuse allegations, and the host Cubs stopped the Rockies’ seven-game winning streak.

DODGERS 9, REDS 7 Corey Seager capped Los Angeles’ six-run eighth inning with his first career grand slam, helping the host Dodgers complete the sweep.

METS 2, BRAVES 1 Seth Lugo pitched seven crisp innings in his season debut, leading the Mets to the road victory.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

ANGELS 12, ASTROS 6 Albert Pujols hit a first inning home run and Eric Young Jr. had a career-high four RBI, helping the visiting Angels rally for the victory.

BLUE JAYS 4, MARINERS 0 Josh Donaldson hit a two-run home run for visiting Toronto, and J.A. Happ struck out eight in six innings. INDIANS 4, WHITE SOX 2 Carlos Carrasco took a shutout into the sixth and three relievers combined for 3 2/3 scoreless innings, leading host Cleveland to the victory.

RAYS 5, ATHLETICS 4 Mallex Smith had three hits and used his speed to set up the goahead run, helping the host Rays take three of four from the Athletics.

YANKEES 14, ORIOLES 3 Rookie sensation Aaron Judge hit two more home runs, including a drive nearly 500 feet that cleared the distant bleachers at Yankee Stadium and sent New York romping past Baltimore for its fifth consecutive victory.

TIGERS, 8, RED SOX 3 Justin Upton hit a grand slam off the right-field foul pole, Nicholas Castellanos hit a two-run homer and visiting Detroit averted a sweep.

INTERLEAGUE

ROYALS 8, PADRES 3 Mike Moustakas hit two home runs for visiting Kansas City, and Jake Junis pitched seven-plus solid innings. Alex Gordon and Eric Hosmer also connected for the Royals, who hit five on Saturday against the Padres.

RANGERS 5, NATIONALS 1 Max Scherzer struck out 10 to move past 2,000 for his career, but was outpitched by Austin Bibens-Dirkx and the visiting Rangers completed the sweep of the weekend series.

GIANTS 13, TWINS 8 Buster Posey had 3 hits and 4 RBI, Hunter Pence added 3 doubles and scored 3 times, and the host Giants avoided a 3-game sweep.

