Judge hits longest homer of season as Yankees beat Orioles

NEW YORK — Rookie sensation Aaron Judge hit two more home runs, including a drive that cleared the distant bleachers at Yankee Stadium and sent New York romping past Baltimore 14-3 Sunday for its fifth straight win.

Even by his lofty feats, it was quite a power show by the 6-foot-7 Judge. He leads the majors with 21 homers and tops the AL with 47 RBIs and a .344 batting average.

In the sixth, Judge launched a mammoth shot to left-center field that was estimated at 495 feet, the longest homer in the majors this season, according to Statcast. The ball bounced off the bare hands of a fan standing behind a fence beyond the back row of the bleachers.

Judge lined a drive into the right-center seats in his next at-bat, and also doubled earlier.

Adam Warren (2-1) pitched 12/3 scoreless innings for the win.

Baltimore right-hander Kevin Gausman (3-5) was tagged for seven runs and eight hits in 3 1/3 innings.

ANGELS 12, ASTROS 6 Albert Pujols homered in the first inning and Eric Young Jr. had a career-high four RBIs, helping the Angels rally for the win. Young capped Los Angeles’ six-run fifth inning with a tiebreaking three-run shot off Michael Feliz (2-1).

BLUE JAYS 4, MARINERS 0 Josh Donaldson hit a two-run homer for Toronto, and J.A. Happ struck out eight in six innings. Donaldson and the Blue Jays knocked out James Paxton (5-1) after just four innings, handing him his first loss of the season and sending the thousands of Toronto fans from western Canada back north of the border after their team won two of three this weekend.

INDIANS 4, WHITE SOX 2 Carlos Carrasco took a shutout into the sixth and three relievers combined for 3 2/3 scoreless innings, leading Cleveland to the victory. Carrasco (6-3) was pulled after Todd Frazier’s two-run double cut Cleveland’s lead to one.

RAYS 5, ATHLETICS 4 Mallex Smith had three hits and used his speed to set up the goahead run, helping the Rays take three of four from the Athletics. Smith led off the seventh with a bunt single and went to third after reliever Daniel Coulombe (0-1) was charged with an error for an errant throw to first that ended up in the right-field corner.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

CUBS 7, ROCKIES 5 Addison Russell had a go-ahead home run for his first big contribution since an absence in the wake of a Major League Baseball investigation into domestic abuse allegations, and the Cubs stopped the Rockies’ seven-game winning streak. Russell and Kyle Schwarber connected for back-to-back homers off Jordan Lyles (0-2) in the sixth inning.

DODGERS 9, REDS 7 Corey Seager capped Los Angeles’ six-run eighth inning with his first career grand slam, helping the Dodgers finish off the sweep. Rookie Cody Bellinger sparked Los Angeles’ rally with one-out drive against Austin Brice.

DIAMONDBACKS 11, BREWERS 1 Robbie Ray struck out 12 in 6 2/3 shutout innings, Paul Goldschmidt hit a grand slam and the Diamondbacks pulled away for the win. Ray (7-3) gave up three hits in what started as a pitchers’ duel with former Diamondback Chase Anderson (5-2). PIRATES 3, MARLINS 1 Ivan Nova pitched six shutout innings, Elias Diaz drove in two runs and the Pirates beat Jeff Locke and the Marlins. Nova (6-4) allowed one hit, struck out four and walked none. Locke (0-2) was charged with three runs and eight hits in 5 1/3 innings in his first start in Pittsburgh since he signed with Miami in free agency.

CARDINALS 6, PHILLIES 5 Dexter Fowler hit a three-run homer for St. Louis, and Adam Wainwright tossed five solid innings. The Cardinals have won three in a row following a season-high seven-game losing streak. Philadelphia led 2-0 before Fowler connected against Aaron Nola (3-4) in the fifth inning.

METS 2, BRAVES 1 Seth Lugo pitched seven crisp innings in his season debut, leading the Mets to the road win. Lugo (1-0) came back from right elbow inflammation that had sidelined him all season, helping Mets starters post a 0.83 ERA over the last five games.

INTERLEAGUE

RANGERS 5, NATIONALS 1 Max Scherzer struck out 10 to move past 2,000 for his career, but was outpitched by Austin Bibens-Dirkx and the Rangers completed the sweep of the weekend series. Scherzer (7-4) has 2,005 career strikeouts after fanning at least 10 batters seven times this season.

GIANTS 13, TWINS 8 Buster Posey had three hits and four RBIs, Hunter Pence added three doubles and scored three times, and the Giants avoided a three-game sweep. Eduardo Nunez also had three hits and scored three times while rookie Austin Slater had three hits and a career-high four RBIs to help the Giants win for the fourth time in 12 games.

ROYALS 8, PADRES 3 Mike Moustakas homered twice for Kansas City, and Jake Junis pitched seven-plus solid innings. Alex Gordon and Eric Hosmer also connected for the Royals, who hit five on Saturday against the Padres. Moustakas hit a three-run home run in the first against rookie Dinelson Lamet (2-2) that gave the Royals an early 4-0 advantage, and a solo homer in the eighth. Junis (2-0) allowed three runs, all on solo homers, and six hits.