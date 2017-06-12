Texans rally for Houston's statue

HOUSTON -- Hundreds of people, some armed, gathered Saturday at a Houston park to protest what they believe are efforts to remove a statue of Texas icon Sam Houston because he owned slaves.

There hasn't been any organized effort to remove Houston's statue, which has stood near a city park since 1925.

Protesters, some carrying Confederate flags, said they were concerned that activists have been calling for the statue's removal. But it's not clear any such removal efforts have been formally proposed after other cities around the country took down Confederate monuments.

Houston was the Republic of Texas' first president. Houston did own slaves, but also refused to take an oath of allegiance to the Confederacy.

Powerball winner sold in California

LOS ANGELES -- A sole winning Powerball ticket worth $447.8 million and matching all six numbers was sold in Southern California and will claim the 10th-largest lottery prize in U.S. history, lottery officials said Sunday.

The winning ticket was sold at Marietta Liquor & Deli in the small city of Menifee, the California Lottery said in a statement. Lottery officials said the earliest the ticket could be redeemed is 8 a.m. today, and the winner has one year to claim the prize.

The store just off a highway caters to retirees who live in the Sun City part of Menifee that was originally developed as a retirement community as well as to motorists passing through the area about 80 miles from Los Angeles.

Liquor store owner Matthew Alberre said he does not know which of his customers won the jackpot or what his family will do with the $1 million bonus set aside for the retailer that sells the winning ticket.

"We're so blessed for this to happen," said Alberre, who owns the store with his father.

Powerball spokesman Randy Miller said the estimated jackpot prize is based on a winner choosing an annuity, which pays off over 29 years. The cash prize would be $279.1 million. Both prize amounts would be before taxes are deducted.

Uber chief facing leave, reports say

NEW YORK -- The board of Uber Technologies Inc. was meeting Sunday to consider placing the chief executive officer of the ride-hailing company on leave, according The New York Times and other news outlets.

The Times reported that three people with knowledge of the matter confirmed that Uber's board was meeting to consider recommendations from a law firm hired to review Uber's corporate culture and that the board may decide to put CEO Travis Kalanick on temporary leave.

Uber has been rocked by accusations that its management has fostered a workplace environment where harassment, discrimination and bullying are left unchecked.

Uber has hired the law firm of former Attorney General Eric Holder to review policies and recommend changes. A report by his firm, Covington & Burling, was expected to be made public soon.

Uber announced last week that it fired 20 employees for harassment problems.

School district's rifle buy upsets parents

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. -- Some parents of Shawnee Mission School District students in eastern Kansas weren't happy to learn the public school district has bought eight semi-automatic rifles for its school resource officers, the Kansas City Star reported over the weekend.

The rifles were bought in 2015, but parents only recently learned of them, the newspaper reported Saturday.

Some parents, like Lisa Veglahn, were unnerved and angered by the discovery.

"I don't fully believe one person with a bigger, badder gun is really going to make a huge difference in an active shooter situation in a school," Veglahn said.

Other parents, like Melissa Patt, said the nearly $6,000 purchase was excessive at a time when school budgets are tight.

But John Douglass, the district's director of safety and security, and some other parents say a rising threat of active shooter situations in schools makes the high-powered guns necessary.

"This weapon is a very serious weapon for some very limited circumstances," said Douglass, a former Overland Park police chief. "You are never going to see it unless something really, really bad is happening."

Each of seven district resource officers and a supervisor received the rifles.

