Lawmaker mistakenly hands out document with porn references
By The Associated Press
This article was published today at 11:40 a.m.
PROVIDENCE, R.I. — A Rhode Island lawmaker is acknowledging he mistakenly gave his colleagues a handout that showed open web browser tabs referencing pornographic content.
State Rep. Ramon Perez brought printouts of a Wikipedia article Wednesday to give to House Finance Committee members as part of his testimony in favor of a bill.
The screenshot reportedly showed multiple open browser tabs with titles referencing pornographic material. No images could be seen.
A House spokesman confirmed Perez gave the document to the clerk, who made copies and distributed them. The clerk collected the handouts from members when the tabs were discovered. Perez submitted a new handout the next day.
Perez says the incident was "a mistake." He says the handout was provided to him by a friend whom he'd asked to research the information.
