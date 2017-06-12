Home / Latest News /
Little Rock man asked for change, then 'immediately punched' in face, robbed of cash, police say
This article was published today at 9:50 a.m.
A 41-year-old Little Rock man was punched in the face and robbed of cash after being asked for change for a $100 bill, authorities said.
It happened about 4:10 p.m. Friday in the 4600 block of Springer Boulevard, Little Rock police reported.
The victim told investigators the man asked him for change as he was waiting for a bus in the area, at which point the victim pulled out $80 in cash. The victim was "immediately punched" and robbed of the money by the assailant, who then ran, the report said.
The victim gave chase but ultimately lost sight of the man.
No arrests had been made at the time of the report.
Murphy01 says... June 12, 2017 at 11:10 a.m.
Another criminal act committed on Springer Blvd. I thought after the name change from Confederate is was supposed to be all peace and happiness now? What's the deal?
titleist10 says... June 12, 2017 at 12:20 p.m.
No discription?
