Little Rock man asked for change, then 'immediately punched' in face, robbed of cash, police say

A 41-year-old Little Rock man was punched in the face and robbed of cash after being asked for change for a $100 bill, authorities said.

It happened about 4:10 p.m. Friday in the 4600 block of Springer Boulevard, Little Rock police reported.

The victim told investigators the man asked him for change as he was waiting for a bus in the area, at which point the victim pulled out $80 in cash. The victim was "immediately punched" and robbed of the money by the assailant, who then ran, the report said.

The victim gave chase but ultimately lost sight of the man.

No arrests had been made at the time of the report.