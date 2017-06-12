Man dies after fall from staircase at historic Arkansas hotel
This article was published today at 4:30 a.m.
PHOTO BY JASON IVESTER
- Comments (3)
- aAFont Size
A Missouri man died after he fell from a staircase Saturday night at the Crescent Hotel in Eureka Springs, according to a news release.
Rescue workers responded after William Thomas of Webb City fell from a staircase shortly after 11 p.m. in the hotel at 75 Prospect Ave., a Eureka Springs Police Department news release said. Thomas was pronounced dead at the Eureka Springs Hospital, authorities said.
Witnesses told police that Webb "had been in the upstairs bar before he fell over the staircase railing to his death."
Metro on 06/12/2017
Print Headline: Man dies after fall from hotel staircase
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: Man dies after fall from staircase at historic Arkansas hotel
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.
Displaying 1 - 3 of 3 total comments
hah406 says... June 12, 2017 at 7:32 a.m.
He was probably pushed by the ghost. That place is haunted!
( permalink | suggest removal )
PopulistMom says... June 12, 2017 at 8:04 a.m.
hah,
I stayed there the summer before last. I did not encounter any ghosts, but people claimed to have seen them.
( permalink | suggest removal )
hah406 says... June 12, 2017 at 8:23 a.m.
I've stayed once. Didn't see any ghosts, but it was a little creepy. Probably all the stories I have heard since childhood.
( permalink | suggest removal )
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.