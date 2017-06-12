3 motorcycles crash on Arkansas interstate, leaving 1 dead, 2 hurt

Three motorcycles crashed on an interstate in Mississippi County, leaving one Arkansan dead and two others injured Saturday night, officials said.

A 2001 Suzuki GX6, 2007 Suzuki SX7 and a 2003 Suzuki GSXR 600 were heading north on Interstate 55 near Blytheville around 11:10 p.m., according to an Arkansas State Police report.

All three vehicles "lost control and crashed," police said.

The driver of the GX6, 33-year-old Justin Braxton of Blytheville, was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Jewel Goldsberry, 35, and Odaya Chapman, 41, both of Blytheville, were the two other drivers reported injured in the wreck. At least one of them was taken to a Memphis hospital for treatment, police said.

Conditions were clear and dry at the time of the wreck, officials said.

Including Braxton, at least 207 people have died on Arkansas roads this year, according to preliminary data.