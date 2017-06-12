Subscribe Register Login

Monday, June 12, 2017, 8:52 a.m.

Boy, 13, shot in North Little Rock

By Ryan Tarinelli

This article was published today at 4:30 a.m.

PHOTO BY RYAN TARINELLI

Police investigate after a 13-year-old boy was shot Sunday in North Little Rock.

Photos by Ryan Tarinelli

A 13-year-old boy was injured in a North Little Rock shooting Sunday, according to a Police Department spokesman.

The shooting occurred Sunday in the 1800 block of West 36th Street in North Little Rock, police spokesman Sgt. Brian Dedrick said in a written statement.

The 13-year-old boy was shot, but the child is expected to survive, he said. The gunfire came from a black car outside the residence on West 36th Street, according to Dedrick.

Police did not locate any suspects Sunday afternoon, he said.

Metro on 06/12/2017

