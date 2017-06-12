Home /
Boy, 13, shot in North Little Rock
A 13-year-old boy was injured in a North Little Rock shooting Sunday, according to a Police Department spokesman.
The shooting occurred Sunday in the 1800 block of West 36th Street in North Little Rock, police spokesman Sgt. Brian Dedrick said in a written statement.
The 13-year-old boy was shot, but the child is expected to survive, he said. The gunfire came from a black car outside the residence on West 36th Street, according to Dedrick.
Police did not locate any suspects Sunday afternoon, he said.
