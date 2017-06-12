Off the Wire

TRACK AND FIELD

Bolt wins last race in Jamaica

World record holder Usain Bolt bid farewell to the tracks of his native Jamaica, winning a 100-meter race amid fireworks and honors. Some 30,000 people attended the JN Racers Grand Prix race, labeled "Tribute to a Legend." Among them were IAAF President Sebastian Coe and Jamaican Prime Minister Andrew Holness. The IAAF website quoted Coe as saying he was there "just to thank someone who has changed the face of our sport, and has encouraged so many young people to our sport." Bolt finished the 100 meters late Saturday night with a time of 10.03, well short of his nearly eight-year-old world record of 9.58., but equal to his first 100-meter race 10 years ago. Bolt, 30, is the only runner to win gold at 100 and 200 meters in three consecutive Olympics.

SOCCER

U.S., Mexico manage tie

Michael Bradley scored a stunning early goal from about 40 yards and the U.S. hung on for a 1-1 tie against Mexico in a World Cup qualifier on Sunday night in Mexico City, gaining only its third point at Azteca Stadium as Coach Bruce Arena changed seven starters and used a five-man defense to overcome the thin air and short recovery time. Bradley put the U.S. ahead in the sixth minute when he deflected a poor backpass by Mexican star Javier Hernandez and created his own breakaway. Carlos Vela tied the score in the 23rd minute with a 23-yard shot that beat goalkeeper Brad Guzan to the near post, and Hector Herrera nearly put Mexico ahead in the 71st with a 30-yard free kick that rebounded off the crossbar. With its second draw in three road qualifiers, the U.S. continued to recover from an 0-2 start last fall.

GOLF

Jutanugarn tops field

Ariya Jutanugarn of Thailand won the Manulife LPGA Classic on Sunday in Cambridge, Ontario, with a birdie on the first playoff hole to beat American Lexi Thompson and South Korea's In Gee Chun. Jutanugarn's drive found the long grass on the side of the par-4 No. 18, but she recovered with an approach shot that left her pin-high. She calmly made a 25-footer for the victory. Jutanugarn finished with a 3-under 69 in the final round and was tied with Thompson (72) and Chun (70) at 17-under 271. Thompson, who started the day with a one-shot lead, led by four shots at the turn but stumbled on the back nine with four bogeys. She three-putted from 35 feet on the 18th and missed a four-footer that could have given her the victory. Jodi Ewart Shadoff of England (69) was one shot back in fourth place. South Korea's Mi Hyang Lee (68) and Laura Gonzalez Escallon of Belgium (67) were at 14 under. Gaby Lopez (Arkansas Razorbacks) tied for 43rd at 4 under and won $7,630.

Jobe holds off McCarron

Brandt Jobe won the PGA Tour Champions event Sunday by one shot, finishing at 14-under 202 for his first victory in 19 years. Jobe shot a 69 in the final round to snap a winless drought that had stretched back to 1998, when he took first in a tournament in Japan. Scott McCarron, who won in Iowa in 2016, was second at 13 under after shooting a final round 66. Kevin Sutherland holed out for an eagle on No. 18 to join McCarron at 203. Money leader Bernhard Langer finished at 12 under, while Scott Verplank, Tom Lehman and Steve Flesch were another shot back. Marco Dawson and Stephen Ames finished at 207, while second-round co-leader Glen Day (Little Rock) struggled to a 76 on Sunday and finished at 209 to win $32,375.

Frittelli captures first

Dylan Frittelli shot a 5-under-par 67 on Sunday to win the Lyoness Open in Austria for his first European Tour title. Frittelli, a Challenge Tour graduate from South Africa who turned pro in 2012, finished 12-under for the event, defeating Finland's Mikko Korhonen, England's David Horsey and countryman Jbe Kruger by one stroke. His first of two Challenge Tour victories was also earned in Austria as he won the Kaernten Golf Open in June 2013. Frittelli's victory on Sunday happened six weeks after he surrendered a four-stroke lead and lost in a playoff to France's Alexander Levy. He also lost in a playoff at the Australian PGA Championship in 2015.

Jaeger best in Illinois

Stephen Jaeger held off Ted Potter Jr. by two strokes to win the Web.Com's Rust-Oleum Championship on Sunday at Ivanhoe Club in Mundelein, Ill. Jaeger finished at 14-under 214 after a 71 in the final round. Andrew Landry (Arkansas Razorbacks) finished tied for fourth at 7 under and won $24,800. Austin Cook (Jonesboro, Razorbacks) was at 283, good for a tie for eighth and $14,000. Sebastian Cappelen (Razorbacks) won $5,623 for his tie for 22nd, while Matt Atkins (Henderson State) was even par ($1,939). Ethan Tracy (Razorbacks) finished a stroke behind that and won $1,620.

BOXING

Holyfield among Hall inductees

Evander Holyfield, boxing's only four-time world heavyweight champion, was inducted Sunday into the International Boxing Hall of Fame, and "The Real Deal" delivered one more time. "This Hall of Fame thing is all about the help I got from someone else," Holyfield said. "My mom wouldn't let me quit." Holyfield's impressive career spanned more than three decades -- 160 victories as an amateur, 44 more as a pro -- and included undisputed cruiserweight and heavyweight titles, and two memorable fights against Mike Tyson and another against Riddick Bowe. Also inducted were: three-division champion Marco Antonio Barrera of Mexico; the late super flyweight champion Johnny Tapia; Australian trainer Johnny Lewis; judge Jerry Roth; journalist-broadcaster Steve Farhood; broadcaster Barry Tompkins; and Eddie Booker and ring announcer Jimmy Lennon Sr., also honored posthumously.

SOCCER

U.S. downs Norway

Christen Press scored to help the U.S. national team beat Norway 1-0 on Sunday in Sandefjord, Norway. Press broke through in the 60th minute. It was her 42nd international goal. Mallory Pugh, a 19-year-old who earlier this year decided to go pro rather than play college soccer, injured her ankle in warmups, according to U.S. Soccer. She was replaced in the starting lineup by Meghan Klingenberg. Midfielder Rose Lavelle appeared to injure her hamstring late in the game and gingerly walked off the field. Lavelle was replaced by Carli Lloyd, who did not start against Norway after playing in a 1-0 victory over Sweden on Thursday, the first stop on the two-game European Tour.

BASEBALL

Nationals closer to DL

The Washington Nationals have placed closer Koda Glover on the 10-day disabled list with lower back stiffness before Sunday's series finale against the Texas Rangers. Glover blew his second save in Saturday's 6-3, 11-inning loss and afterward told Manager Dusty Baker he had been dealing with "nagging" back pain all day. The 24-year-old right-hander is 0-1 with a 5.12 ERA in his second year in the majors. He missed 14 games with a left hip impingement. earlier this season. Washington also activated reliever Joe Blanton from the disabled list. Blanton went on the disabled list on May 17 with shoulder inflammation. He's 0-2 with a 9.49 ERA in 14 appearances this season.

MOTOR SPORTS

Hamilton jumps out early, wins Canadian GP

MONTREAL (AP) — Lewis Hamilton managed to avoid the jostling for position behind him on the opening lap of the Canadian Grand Prix on Sunday.

When he looked in his mirror, the news got even better.

“I got a really good start, so I was generally in the clear,” he said after leading from the pole to the checkered flag to earn his sixth victory on the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve — and third in a row. “Seeing the Ferrari further back, I thought, ‘That’s fantastic for us.’”

Max Verstappen made a move off the start, jumping from fourth to second but clipping the right front wing of Sebastien Vettel’s Ferrari on the way. (A bigger crash took Felipe Massa and Carlos Sainz out of the race just seconds later.)

Not feeling the damage at slow speed during the caution, Vettel waited to replace the wing until Lap 5 and fell to the back of the pack.

“We came out last,” said Vettel, who saw his lead in the standings cut from 25 to 12. “I knew we could recover, because we were quicker than the cars ahead. But you have to fight your way through the field, which is a lot of work; not easy.”

A week after missing the podium completely in Monaco, Mercedes posted its first 1-2 finish of the season. Hamilton completed 70 laps in 1 hour, 33 minutes, 5.154 seconds to beat teammate Valtteri Bottas by almost 20 seconds.

It was Hamilton’s fourth career Grand Slam — winning the pole, leading every lap, winning the race and posting the fastest lap.

