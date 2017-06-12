Home / Latest News /
Olympian, former Razorback set to compete on NBC's 'American Ninja Warrior'
This article was published today at 3:21 p.m.
An Olympic pole vaulter from Arkansas is set to appear on this season of NBC’s American Ninja Warrior.
On her Facebook page, April Steiner-Bennett announced a watch party Monday night at JJ’s Grill on Dickson Street in downtown Fayetteville.
Steiner-Bennett, also a former Arkansas Razorback, finished in eighth place while part of the U.S. women’s track and field team at the 2008 Olympic Games in Beijing.
In 2004, Steiner-Bennett won $50,000 as a contestant on reality show Fear Factor, the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette previously reported.
The season premiere of American Ninja Warrior is set for 7 p.m. Monday on NBC. In Little Rock, viewers can watch on KARK-TV, Channel 4.
