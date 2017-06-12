Olympian, former Razorback set to compete on NBC's 'American Ninja Warrior'

An Olympic pole vaulter from Arkansas is set to appear on this season of NBC’s American Ninja Warrior.

On her Facebook page, April Steiner-Bennett announced a watch party Monday night at JJ’s Grill on Dickson Street in downtown Fayetteville.

Steiner-Bennett, also a former Arkansas Razorback, finished in eighth place while part of the U.S. women’s track and field team at the 2008 Olympic Games in Beijing.

In 2004, Steiner-Bennett won $50,000 as a contestant on reality show Fear Factor, the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette previously reported.

The season premiere of American Ninja Warrior is set for 7 p.m. Monday on NBC. In Little Rock, viewers can watch on KARK-TV, Channel 4.