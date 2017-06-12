Police: Woman, 19, arrested at Little Rock Air Force Base after throwing hot wax on husband

A 19-year-old was arrested at the Little Rock Air Force Base after she threw hot wax on her husband Saturday night, police said.

Police arrived at an address on Illinois Drive at the Little Rock Air Force Base in Jacksonville after getting a call about a domestic disturbance.

The husband of 19-year-old Rozlynn Ohlmann of Jacksonville told the officer they were arguing around 10:30 p.m. when he felt a "very hot sensation on the left side of his face and head," according to a police report.

Hot wax was running down his face and dripped onto his back and chest, so he ran to the shower to wash it off, police wrote in the report.

Ohlmann told the officer she threw the hot wax at her husband, adding that he had held her down by her neck, the report said. The officer did not see injuries on Ohlmann's body to support that claim, authorities said.

Ohlmann faces a charge of third-degree domestic battery. She is being held at the Pulaski County jail without bail.

A court date is scheduled for June 22.