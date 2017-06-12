Home / Latest News /
Police: 'Ex-spouse' was armed with gun when he followed Little Rock woman home, took keys
This article was published today at 10:19 a.m.
- Comments (2)
- aAFont Size
A woman told police that an armed man described on a police report as her "ex-spouse" followed her home early Saturday and then took a cellphone and her keys, according to a police report.
The 27-year-old said the man “followed her home from the club back to her house” in the 1700 block of East 20th Street around 2:30 a.m., according to a Little Rock Police Department report.
While in the living room, the man pulled out a handgun “and racked the slide," police said.
After taking the keys and a cellphone, which was valued at $130, he left, police said.
Authorities listed the offenses committed in the incident as aggravated robbery and theft of property.
No arrests had been made at the time of the report.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: Police: 'Ex-spouse' was armed with gun when he followed Little Rock woman home, took keys
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.
Displaying 1 - 2 of 2 total comments
TravisBickle says... June 12, 2017 at 11:17 a.m.
Plenty of fish.
( permalink | suggest removal )
titleist10 says... June 12, 2017 at 12:22 p.m.
Have the police quit giving discription sort does this site not publish them?
( permalink | suggest removal )
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.