Police: 'Ex-spouse' was armed with gun when he followed Little Rock woman home, took keys

A woman told police that an armed man described on a police report as her "ex-spouse" followed her home early Saturday and then took a cellphone and her keys, according to a police report.

The 27-year-old said the man “followed her home from the club back to her house” in the 1700 block of East 20th Street around 2:30 a.m., according to a Little Rock Police Department report.

While in the living room, the man pulled out a handgun “and racked the slide," police said.

After taking the keys and a cellphone, which was valued at $130, he left, police said.

Authorities listed the offenses committed in the incident as aggravated robbery and theft of property.

No arrests had been made at the time of the report.