Subscribe Register Login

Monday, June 12, 2017, 12:33 p.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Arkansas Daily Deal

Police: 'Ex-spouse' was armed with gun when he followed Little Rock woman home, took keys

By Maggie McNeary

This article was published today at 10:19 a.m.

Search mug shots, government salaries, crime maps and more at our Right2Know page.


A woman told police that an armed man described on a police report as her "ex-spouse" followed her home early Saturday and then took a cellphone and her keys, according to a police report.

The 27-year-old said the man “followed her home from the club back to her house” in the 1700 block of East 20th Street around 2:30 a.m., according to a Little Rock Police Department report.

While in the living room, the man pulled out a handgun “and racked the slide," police said.

After taking the keys and a cellphone, which was valued at $130, he left, police said.

Authorities listed the offenses committed in the incident as aggravated robbery and theft of property.

No arrests had been made at the time of the report.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comments on: Police: 'Ex-spouse' was armed with gun when he followed Little Rock woman home, took keys

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

Subscribe Register Login

You must login to make comments.

Displaying 1 - 2 of 2 total comments

TravisBickle says... June 12, 2017 at 11:17 a.m.

Plenty of fish.

( | suggest removal )

titleist10 says... June 12, 2017 at 12:22 p.m.

Have the police quit giving discription sort does this site not publish them?

( | suggest removal )

  • page
  • 1
Click here to make a comment

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

ADVERTISEMENT

SHOPPING

loading...

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Arkansas Daily Deal
Arkansas Online