Shoplifter drops wallet after punching security guard in face at west Little Rock Target, police say

After shoplifting from a west Little Rock Target, two robbers punched a security guard but left a wallet and cellphone behind as they fled, police said.

The security guard at the Target at 12700 Chenal Parkway told police he followed two men around the store because they were acting suspiciously Saturday afternoon, according to a Little Rock Police Department report.

The men put items including a computer mouse, hard drives and a cellphone clip into a black bag before they left the store without paying for them, the guard told police.

The security officer followed the men to the parking lot and tried to get the items back, the report said. Both of the men punched him in the face and head before they fled in a black 2009 Chevrolet Silverado, police said.

One of the men dropped his cellphone and wallet, the report said, noting police took both items as evidence.

A police report named both suspects, but neither had been arrested as of 10 a.m. Monday, according to online records.