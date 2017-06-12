Home /
Style: Clinton Center bugs out
By Arkansas Democrat-Gazette Staff
This article was published today at 11:20 a.m.
The entire Clinton Presidential Center has been infested with ants, bees, moths and spiders for its latest temporary exhibit: “Xtreme Bugs,” Jennifer Nixon writes in Tuesday’s Style section.
And they certainly are extreme, as a 24-foot katydid and two giant mantises in the fountains at the center entrance indicate.
“Xtreme Bugs” has been drawing in the crowds, particularly before school let out.
