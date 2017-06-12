Subscribe Register Login

Monday, June 12, 2017, 12:30 p.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Capture Arkansas

Style: Clinton Center bugs out

By Arkansas Democrat-Gazette Staff

This article was published today at 11:20 a.m.

The entire Clinton Presidential Center has been infested with ants, bees, moths and spiders for its latest temporary exhibit: “Xtreme Bugs,” Jennifer Nixon writes in Tuesday’s Style section.

And they certainly are extreme, as a 24-foot katydid and two giant mantises in the fountains at the center entrance indicate.

“Xtreme Bugs” has been drawing in the crowds, particularly before school let out.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comments on: Style: Clinton Center bugs out

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

Subscribe Register Login

You must login to make comments.

ADVERTISEMENT

SHOPPING

loading...

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Capture Arkansas
Arkansas Online