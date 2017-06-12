TCU caps sweep of Missouri State

FORT WORTH -- Brian Howard bounced toward the dugout in his skinny 6-foot-9 frame, lifting his cap to acknowledge the crowd when the TCU right-hander was replaced with the Horned Frogs closing in on their fourth consecutive trip to the College World Series.

"Big Game Howie" played a big part in that milestone in his final home game.

Howard extended an impressive postseason streak, Evan Skoug hit a home run for the second consecutive day and the Horned Frogs moved on with an 8-1 victory for a super regional sweep of Missouri State on Sunday night.

Howard (11-3) won his fifth consecutive NCAA Tournament start going back to last season, striking out 11 in 7 1/3 innings to help TCU become the first school since North Carolina (2006-09) with four consecutive trips to Omaha.

A senior who passed on a chance to sign with Houston as a 17th-round pick in the major league amateur draft last year, Howard has four consecutive clinching NCAA victories for the Horned Frogs going back to last season -- the regional and super regional both years.

"The thing about Brian is you know that the bigger game, the more ready he's going to be," Coach Jim Schlossnagle said of the only TCU pitcher with consecutive 10-victory seasons.

"When it's on the line, when you have a chance to win a championship ... you want 'Big Game Howie' out there. He'll go down as one of the greatest big-game pitchers in the history of this program."

Howard hugged Schlossnagle on the mound when the coach came out to get him after the Missouri-bred pitcher struck out Bears home run leader Jeremy Eierman for the first out in the eighth. Howard allowed four hits.

"I had to go underneath, got a little emotional and I wanted to hopefully not let everybody see that," said Howard, who has a 1.96 ERA in nine NCAA appearances. "It's just been the best four years of my life. And this stadium has been a huge part of it."

Skoug's two-run home run -- his 20th -- gave the Horned Frogs (47-16) a 4-1 lead in the third inning after his two-run shot in the eighth of the opener erased a one-run deficit and sent TCU on the way to its first super regional sweep.

It's the fifth CWS bid for the Horned Frogs, all since 2010. TCU, the No. 6 national seed, is looking for its first championship.

Hunter Steinmetz hit a leadoff home run for the Bears (43-20), who were trying for the second College World Series berth after knocking off host Arkansas in the Fayetteville Regional to reach the super regional for the second time in three years. The other CWS trip was in 2003.

TALLAHASSEE

Seminoles wallop Bearkats

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. -- Taylor Walls had two home runs and three Florida State pitchers teamed up for a four-hitter as the Seminoles are back in the College World Series for the first time since 2012 after their 19-0 super-regional victory over Sam Houston State on Sunday night.

Walls, a junior shortstop, reached base in all seven of his plate appearances. He was 3 for 3, drove in four runs and had five runs scored. His home run to left on the third pitch of the game off Bearkats starter Heath Donica was part of a four-run first. Wells also led off the third with a solo shot to left.

The Seminoles (45-21), who had 13 hits among 10 players, had four home runs. Quincy Nieporte, who also drove in four runs, had a three-run home run to left in the second and pinch-hitter Kyle Cavanaugh homered to lead off the eighth. It is Florida State's first four home run game this season.

Donica (9-3) allowed a career-high eight runs in two innings, surpassing the previous high of seven. The senior right-hander, who was the first of seven Bearkats pitchers, allowed five hits along with having three walks, three strikeouts and three hit batters.

LONG BEACH

Eastman carries Titans

LONG BEACH, Calif. -- Colton Eastman had a dominant outing to lead Cal State Fullerton back to the World Series.

Eastman allowed one hit and one run in seven innings in a 2-1 victory over Long Beach State in the best-of-three NCAA super regional series Sunday at Blair Field. He struck out eight and worked his way around four walks.

The Titans (39-22) last went to the College World Series in 2015.

Hank LoForte had the first hit of the game, a single to score Fullerton's two runs, in the fourth inning. Brett Conine earned the two-inning save, his 15th of the season.

GAINESVILLE

Florida-Wake Forest suspended

GAINESVILLE, Fla. -- The Florida-Wake Forest game has been postponed until today because of rain.

The second game of the best-of-three super regional was called at 6:50 p.m. Central on Sunday, with the Demon Deacons leading 5-4 in the bottom of the fifth inning. The Gators won the series opener in extra innings Saturday night, after a nearly four-hour rain delay.

The game will resume at 12:04 p.m. today, and if necessary, a deciding game would be played 55 minutes after the conclusion of Game 2.

Sports on 06/12/2017