U.S. airstrike kills Somali extremists

MOGADISHU, Somalia -- The U.S. military in Africa says it carried out an airstrike in southern Somalia that killed eight Islamic extremists at a rebel command and logistics camp, 185 miles southwest of Mogadishu, the capital.

A U.S. military statement said the attack happened Sunday morning. There was no immediate comment on the airstrike from Somalia's homegrown extremist group, al-Shabab, which is allied to al-Qaida.

Somali President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed confirmed the airstrike, saying that Somali and partner forces destroyed an al-Shabab training camp near Sakow, in the Middle Juba region. He said such attacks would disrupt the group's ability to conduct new attacks within Somalia.

Plotter of attacks killed, Iran claims

TEHRAN, Iran -- Iran says it has killed the mastermind of twin attacks last week claimed by the Islamic State extremist group.

Iran's official Islamic Republic News Agency on Sunday quoted Intelligence Minister Mahmoud Alavi as saying the suspect left Iran for a neighboring country after the attacks but "was sent to hell" by Iranian intelligence agents and "fellow intelligence services." Alavi did not provide further details or offer any evidence.

Five attackers stormed Iran's parliament and a shrine to revolutionary leader Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini on Wednesday, setting off clashes with security forces and killing at least 17 people.

Iran said the attackers, who were all killed, had fought for the Islamic State group in Syria and neighboring Iraq.

Netanyahu, wife win libel lawsuit

JERUSALEM -- Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his wife, Sara, have won a defamation lawsuit against an Israeli journalist over a Facebook post he wrote claiming that the first lady had booted the premier out of the car in an official convoy after a heated argument.

On Sunday, an Israeli magistrates court ordered the journalist, Igal Sarna, to pay the Israeli leader and his wife $28,300 for writing the post. The judge ruled that the post, was "malicious and ugly, intended to humiliate and shame the plaintiffs."

Sarna, who works for Israeli daily Yediot Aharonot, had written the short note on his personal Facebook page in 2015.

According to a report in the Israeli newspaper Haaretz, the post had read: "it's part of life" when "the prime minister's hefty convoy stops at night (it happened) -- four black vehicles and more and more security men, guards and cars -- and a not-so-young man is ejected with shouts into the darkness on Route 1 because one woman doesn't want him to remain with her in the car." Sarna also surmised that this behavior "makes a mockery of all the security and in fact all the country" and added, "Make every possible sound so we don't hear everything going up in the flames of madness. Beat the drums," he wrote in his criticism of the Netanyahus.

A Section on 06/12/2017