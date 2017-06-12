Arkansas man, minor linked to robberies of 2 discount stores, police say

Two people who were arrested Sunday in a Bentonville Dollar General robbery are also accused of robbing a Rogers Dollar General the day before, the Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reported.

Zachary Lucero, 26, of Bentonville and a minor were initially arrested by Bentonville police at Flagstone Creek Apartments at 4501 S.W. Brooklyn Ave. in connection with the Sunday morning robbery of the Dollar General at 2107 S. Walton Blvd., according to the newspaper.

Police told the newspaper that an investigation showed that the pair had also robbed a store in Rogers at 1201 S. Eighth St. on Saturday.

Lucero was being held without bail in the Benton County jail Monday on charges of failure to appear, aggravated robbery, contributing to the delinquency of a minor and theft of property, all from the Bentonville Police Department, online jail records showed. A July 17 court date is set.

Police told the newspaper that charges for the minor were “pending.”

