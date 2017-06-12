Police: Two women injured in head-on wreck in Arkansas; ‘air duster’ can found in car

Authorities suspect one of the women injured in a crash Friday morning was driving under the influence when she hit another woman's vehicle head-on, according to police.

Kerri Dawn Pulver, 38, was driving a gray 2002 Nissan Maxima “very erratically” shortly after 9 a.m. when she hit 74-year-old Patsy Cunningham’s gold 2007 Lincoln Mark LT near the intersection of South Caraway Road and South Matthews Avenue, according to a Jonesboro Police Department report.

Police said Pulver drove over the double yellow line and hit Cunningham’s car head-on. Conditions were clear and dry at the time of the wreck, according to a crash report.

Both women were hurt in the wreck; Cunningham was airlifted to Regional One Health in Memphis, and Pulver was initially taken to St. Bernards Medical Center in Jonesboro, according to a report. Authorities said Pulver was later taken to Regional One Health as well.

Police said Cunningham was “badly injured” and that Pulver “seemed to be in extreme pain” and was “in too much distress to comprehend” an officer’s words when he tried to read her her rights, according to a report.

Police said a “can of air duster” was found in Pulver’s vehicle after the wreck. Authorities got a search warrant for the 38-year-old’s blood and urine samples, which were taken to the state Crime Lab, a report said.

Holmes said police did not have the results from the samples Monday afternoon and said the case was “at a standstill” until then.

Pulver had not been arrested or charged as of Monday afternoon, Holmes said.

Holmes said he did not know the conditions of the two women Monday afternoon.