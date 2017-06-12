Subscribe Register Login

Monday, June 12, 2017, 12:30 p.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Arkansas Daily Deal

Tyson recalls nearly 2.5 million pounds of chicken products

By The Associated Press

This article was published today at 10:27 a.m.


LITTLE ROCK — Tyson Foods is recalling nearly 2.5 million pounds of ready-to-eat breaded chicken due to an unlabeled allergen.

The Springdale-based company said the recall was made after it was notified June 6 by a supplier that the bread crumbs Tyson received could contain milk.

According to Tyson, the recall is limited to food-service customers, and the products are not available for purchase in retail stores.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture says Tyson's records show schools have purchased products through the company's commercial channels.

There have been no confirmed reports of illness due to the products.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment on: Tyson recalls nearly 2.5 million pounds of chicken products

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

Subscribe Register Login

You must login to make comments.

Displaying 1 - 1 of 1 total comment

TravisBickle says... June 12, 2017 at 11:16 a.m.

That's a LOT of yard bird!

( | suggest removal )

  • page
  • 1
Click here to make a comment

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

ADVERTISEMENT

SHOPPING

loading...

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Arkansas Daily Deal
Arkansas Online