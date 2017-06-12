Home / Latest News /
Tyson recalls nearly 2.5 million pounds of chicken products
By The Associated Press
This article was published today at 10:27 a.m.
LITTLE ROCK — Tyson Foods is recalling nearly 2.5 million pounds of ready-to-eat breaded chicken due to an unlabeled allergen.
The Springdale-based company said the recall was made after it was notified June 6 by a supplier that the bread crumbs Tyson received could contain milk.
According to Tyson, the recall is limited to food-service customers, and the products are not available for purchase in retail stores.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture says Tyson's records show schools have purchased products through the company's commercial channels.
There have been no confirmed reports of illness due to the products.
TravisBickle says... June 12, 2017 at 11:16 a.m.
That's a LOT of yard bird!
