Woman previously banned from Little Rock store cuts employee on neck with box cutter, police say
This article was published today at 9:40 a.m.
Comments (3)
A 52-year-old woman who had previously been banned from shopping at a Dollar General in Little Rock cut a worker on the neck when the employee confronted her about being in the business, authorities said.
The 57-year-old victim was taken to UAMS Medical Center for treatment of injuries sustained in the attack Friday at the store at 3124 Roosevelt Road, according to a Little Rock Police Department report.
Officers responded shortly before 3:15 p.m. and met with the victim, who said Kimberly Kirchner was in the store despite having been banned "due to prior incidents she was involved in at this location," investigators wrote in the report. The document did not provide further details about past issues.
The employee confronted Kirchner, at which time Kirchner grabbed a box cutter the worker was holding and then cut her on the neck with it, the report said. Kirchner then ran out of the store with a shopping cart containing unknown items, police said, before she was stopped by other employees.
Kirchner was taken to the Pulaski County jail, where she remained Monday morning with bail set at $25,000. She faces charges of aggravated robbery and theft of property.
The victim's injuries were said to be non-life-threatening.
Comments on: Woman previously banned from Little Rock store cuts employee on neck with box cutter, police say
You must login to make comments.
Displaying 1 - 3 of 3 total comments
Kharma says... June 12, 2017 at 11:13 a.m.
What a parasitic lowlife steaming pile of sh•t.
titleist10 says... June 12, 2017 at 12:17 p.m.
Sorry POS
RBBrittain says... June 12, 2017 at 12:19 p.m.
Why wasn't she charged with battery and trespassing? I can see her defense to these charges: She would have paid if the store had let her. That's not a defense to battery from attacking the employee OR trespassing for returning to the store after being banned.
