Woman previously banned from Little Rock store cuts employee on neck with box cutter, police say

A 52-year-old woman who had previously been banned from shopping at a Dollar General in Little Rock cut a worker on the neck when the employee confronted her about being in the business, authorities said.

The 57-year-old victim was taken to UAMS Medical Center for treatment of injuries sustained in the attack Friday at the store at 3124 Roosevelt Road, according to a Little Rock Police Department report.

Officers responded shortly before 3:15 p.m. and met with the victim, who said Kimberly Kirchner was in the store despite having been banned "due to prior incidents she was involved in at this location," investigators wrote in the report. The document did not provide further details about past issues.

The employee confronted Kirchner, at which time Kirchner grabbed a box cutter the worker was holding and then cut her on the neck with it, the report said. Kirchner then ran out of the store with a shopping cart containing unknown items, police said, before she was stopped by other employees.

Kirchner was taken to the Pulaski County jail, where she remained Monday morning with bail set at $25,000. She faces charges of aggravated robbery and theft of property.

The victim's injuries were said to be non-life-threatening.