7 earthquakes recorded in part of Arkansas
This article was published today at 4:30 a.m.
Seven earthquakes shook portions of northern Arkansas on Sunday, according to the latest U.S. Geological Survey data.
The largest tremor, a 3.6-magnitude quake centered 5 miles north of Bergman in Boone County, occurred about 7:40 a.m.
About an hour later, a quake registering 2.4 magnitude rattled the same area. A third was recorded about 2:25 p.m. with a magnitude of 2.3 about 5 miles west of Lead Hill.
Four other tremors, each with magnitudes ranging between 1.3 and 1.9, also were reported Sunday in northern Arkansas, officials said.
[EMAIL UPDATES: Get free breaking news alerts, daily newsletters with top headlines delivered to your inbox]
Those four were recorded between 7:51 a.m. and 4:31 p.m., according to an earthquake map from the Geological Survey.
In the past 30 days, 185 quakes with a magnitude of 2.5 or higher have been recorded in the U.S. -- only one of which shook Arkansas.
The tremors were also the first earthquakes to happen in Arkansas since a 2.4-magnitude quake May 14 near Marshall.
Bergman, a town of about 445 residents, is nearly 10 miles northeast of Harrison.
State Desk on 06/13/2017
Print Headline: 7 quakes recorded in north Arkansas
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: 7 earthquakes recorded in part of Arkansas
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.