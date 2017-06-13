Home / Latest News /
Arkansas attorney general again rejects proposal to legalize casino gambling in state
By The Associated Press
This article was published today at 12:55 p.m.
LITTLE ROCK — Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge has again rejected a proposed state constitutional amendment to legalize casino gambling in the state.
In an opinion dated Tuesday, she rejected the proposal by Barry Emigh of Hot Springs, writing that the proposed popular name and ballot title are "misleading and wholly deficient."
Rutledge also wrote that the ballot title doesn't "adequately describe the extensive changes" that would be made to current state law and that the proposal fails to explain who would be members of a committee that would be issued gambling licenses or how the committee would be created.
This is at least the fourth time Rutledge has rejected the proposal.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: Arkansas attorney general again rejects proposal to legalize casino gambling in state
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.