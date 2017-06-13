Arkansas attorney general again rejects proposal to legalize casino gambling in state

LITTLE ROCK — Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge has again rejected a proposed state constitutional amendment to legalize casino gambling in the state.

In an opinion dated Tuesday, she rejected the proposal by Barry Emigh of Hot Springs, writing that the proposed popular name and ballot title are "misleading and wholly deficient."

Rutledge also wrote that the ballot title doesn't "adequately describe the extensive changes" that would be made to current state law and that the proposal fails to explain who would be members of a committee that would be issued gambling licenses or how the committee would be created.

This is at least the fourth time Rutledge has rejected the proposal.