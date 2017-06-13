Subscribe Register Login

Tuesday, June 13, 2017, 1:35 p.m.

Arkansas attorney general again rejects proposal to legalize casino gambling in state

By The Associated Press

This article was published today at 12:55 p.m.

PHOTO BY AP PHOTO / J. SCOTT APPLEWHITE

Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge, speaks during the second day of the Republican National Convention in Cleveland, Tuesday, July 19, 2016.


LITTLE ROCK — Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge has again rejected a proposed state constitutional amendment to legalize casino gambling in the state.

In an opinion dated Tuesday, she rejected the proposal by Barry Emigh of Hot Springs, writing that the proposed popular name and ballot title are "misleading and wholly deficient."

Rutledge also wrote that the ballot title doesn't "adequately describe the extensive changes" that would be made to current state law and that the proposal fails to explain who would be members of a committee that would be issued gambling licenses or how the committee would be created.

This is at least the fourth time Rutledge has rejected the proposal.

