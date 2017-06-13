Arkansas men named John McDonnell Program of the Year

— Arkansas was named the 2017 John McDonnell Program of the Year on Tuesday, an award given to the best all-around men's track program each year.

The award, which is presented by the U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association, is based on team finishes at the NCAA meets in cross country, and indoor and outdoor track & field. The Razorbacks placed fourth at the outdoor meet last week, and were fifth at the indoor meet in March and the cross country meet last November.

It is the first time since 2013 that Arkansas has won the McDonnell award, named for the longtime Razorbacks track coach who won 40 national championships. Arkansas was runner-up to Oregon the past two years.

The Razorbacks' women finished third in the Terry Crawford Program of the Year rankings behind Oregon and Colorado.