Arkansas teacher believed to be among victims found in home set on fire to hide bodies, authorities say

Authorities in Florida say they believe one of three bodies found in a home set on fire is that of an Arkansas teacher who was visiting family.

The Brevard County sheriff's office said 39-year-old Linda Woods of Bella Vista was known to be a recent occupant of a residence in Malabar, where three bodies were found Sunday after a fire. The fire appeared to be "intentionally set at the residence to cover up homicides," the sheriff's office said in a statement.

Investigators also recovered the bodies of a second woman and a child. Those bodies are believed to be Woods' sister, Chrissy Hughes, and Hughes' 9-year-old son, though none of the identities have been confirmed.

Witnesses told investigators that Hughes and her husband, who lived at the house, had "domestic issues."

Sheriff's spokesman Tod Goodyear said the man is missing, but the couple's boat had blood on it when authorities found it Sunday, empty and running in circles about 7 miles offshore.

In a statement, Rogers Public Schools identified Woods as Linda Woods Allen and said she was employed as a world history teacher at Rogers Heritage High School. It wasn't immediately clear which name was correct.

“Linda has been a strong teacher at our school since it opened in 2008,” principal Karen Steen said in the statement. “She was loved by students and staff and will be greatly missed by her Heritage family.”

