Arkansas teen accused of shooting toward woman, then using stun gun on her

An 18-year-old Hot Springs woman is accused of shooting a handgun toward another woman and then using a stun gun on her during an ensuing struggle, authorities said.

Nicoy Kerr-Ann Lingardburke was arrested Friday and faces a charge of aggravated assault, the Hot Springs Sentinel-Record reported Tuesday.

The victim told investigators that Lingardburke was waving a gun and threatening to shoot her outside a home on Penn Street, according to a probable cause affidavit cited by the newspaper. The victim told police she suspected Lingardburke of vandalizing her car, the Sentinel-Record reported.

Lingardburke later fired once in the victim's "general direction," police said, noting Lingardburke used a stun gun on the victim during an ensuing struggle.

Lingardburke was arrested on a traffic stop a short time later. Police said they recovered a handgun and a stun gun from the vehicle.

Lingardburke remained in the Garland County jail Tuesday with bail set at $3,500.

