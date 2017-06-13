Arkansas woman, 68, killed when pickup veers off interstate, overturns

A 68-year-old Arkansas woman died Monday when her pickup veered off Interstate 530 and overturned, authorities said.

Kathryn Faultersack of White Hall was driving a 2007 Toyota Tacoma north on the highway around 11 a.m. in Jefferson County when the wreck happened, according to an Arkansas State Police report.

Police say Faultersack overcorrected around mile marker 44 near Pine Bluff, which caused the Tacoma to overturn off the interstate.

Faultersack reportedly sustained fatal injuries. No one else was listed as being hurt in the single-vehicle crash.

Conditions at the time were said to be clear and dry.

The death was the 209th in a traffic crash in Arkansas so far this year, according to preliminary figures.