Arkansan who reportedly told police that wounded husband being 'overdramatic' pleads guilty to murder

An Arkansas woman has pleaded guilty to a murder charge in the shooting death of her husband last year, court filings show.

Lashwanda Macon, 31, of Conway entered the plea on a charge of second-degree murder, according to a plea agreement filed Monday in Faulkner County Circuit Court.

Authorities say Lashwanda Macon fatally shot Glen “Fredd” Macon Jr. on Jan. 4, 2016, near their Conway home on Fair Oaks Drive after going through his cellphone and finding inappropriate messages and photos between him and another woman.

Glen Macon Jr. reportedly physically attacked her and caused abrasions on her cheekbone, chest and right elbow as the two fought.

Lashwanda Macon later went into a bathroom with her phone in an attempt to call police, but her husband kicked the door open and took her phone, she told authorities.

Outside the home, Glen Macon Jr. tried to stop his wife from getting into her vehicle because he knew she had her pistol inside, according to the affidavit.

Lashwanda Macon shoved her husband so that she could get into the vehicle, at which point she drove away and met up with him a “block and a half away” from the house, authorities said.

When Glen Macon Jr. refused to hand over the cellphone, Lashwanda Macon shot him from the driver’s seat through an open passenger window, she told police.

“Get in the damn car. I will kill you and take you to the hospital,” Lashwanda Macon reportedly told her husband before the two traveled to Conway Regional Medical Center.

Lashwanda Macon added that her husband was being “overdramatic” about his gunshot wound while being transported.

Because of the seriousness of his injuries, Glen Macon Jr. was later taken to UAMS Medical Center in Little Rock, where he was pronounced dead.

Lashwanda Macon had warned in the past that she would “blow [her husband’s] head off” if he ever physically assaulted her, she said.

The wife is set to appear Aug. 8 for a sentencing hearing.

The second-degree murder charge carries a maximum penalty of up to 30 years in prison and a fine of up to $20,000.