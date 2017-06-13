Brewery, beer garden in Little Rock warehouse space gets unanimous OK from panel

A brewery and beer garden planned for east Little Rock received unanimous approval from the Little Rock Planning Commission on Thursday.

Blue Canoe Brewing Co. wants to convert a warehouse and vacant lot -- formerly a boat-storage facility -- into a beer-making shop that offers tours, tastings and yard games at East 15th Street and Security Avenue, about a block from a Budweiser distribution center.

The matter now must go before the city's Board of Directors, which has the final say. The city's Planning and Development Department staff recommended approval.

Blue Canoe, founded in 2014, operates a small brewery and taproom in the River Market District.

Co-owner Laura Berryhill said Blue Canoe is expanding its brewing system and needs more room. She said the growth would likely allow the company to can its beer. As of now, it only distributes kegs.

The east Little Rock location is currently zoned as planned industrial development and light industrial district. Blue Canoe's proposal to rezone it fully to a planned industrial district, which would allow for the beer garden and tours, drew no opposition at the commission's meeting.