Ex-den mother faces sex charge

A West Memphis woman who was once a den mother for an Arkansas Cub Scouts troop was arrested Friday on charges stemming from a relationship with a 15-year-old boy from the group, police said.

Christina McCafferty, 38, faces charges of sexual indecency with a child and computer child pornography, Marion Police Department detective Freddy Williams said.

Williams said McCafferty is being investigated "in reference to contact" with a 15-year-old boy with whom she had a relationship. She was arrested Friday morning, Williams said.

The detective said McCafferty was removed from her position in the Cub Scouts before her arrest because of "other things going on before these charges," including "inappropriate phone calls" to the teen.

Police said the 15-year-old boy was a member of her Cub Scouts troop.

McCafferty was being held in the Crittenden County jail in lieu of $35,000 bond Monday afternoon, Williams said.

A call to the Chickasaw Council of the Boy Scouts of America, which includes Crittenden County, was not immediately returned.

State Desk on 06/13/2017