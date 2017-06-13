Home /
Family: Interracial marriage more common, acceptance still not universal
By Arkansas Democrat-Gazette Staff
This article was published today at 11:12 a.m.
A new analysis of census data by the Pew Research Center has found that the percentage of interracial or interethnic newlyweds in the United States rose from 3 percent in 1967 to 17 percent in 2015.
And Americans have become more accepting of marriages of different races or ethnicities. One measure reflecting the shift is that, according to a Pew poll, the percentage of nonblacks who say they’d oppose a relative marrying a black person dropped from 63 percent in 1990 to 14 percent in 2016.
Still, while these couples say they rarely encounter overt racism, they still run into subtle signs that they’re treated differently.
Read more about the changing face of America in this Wednesday’s Family section.
mrcharles says... June 13, 2017 at 12:42 p.m.
Was not this matter subject to the wisdom of the majority, the deity system decoders , and the full enforcement of law to stop this supposedly crime against law and order, or of course the most important issue , the dilution of the white race.
I see the anti's are still quite active now-days, many of the commenters are carrying on this great tradition , and quite amazingly support a concept called "southern heritage" .
What a country.
