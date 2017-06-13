Family: Interracial marriage more common, acceptance still not universal

A new analysis of census data by the Pew Research Center has found that the percentage of interracial or interethnic newlyweds in the United States rose from 3 percent in 1967 to 17 percent in 2015.

And Americans have become more accepting of marriages of different races or ethnicities. One measure reflecting the shift is that, according to a Pew poll, the percentage of nonblacks who say they’d oppose a relative marrying a black person dropped from 63 percent in 1990 to 14 percent in 2016.

Still, while these couples say they rarely encounter overt racism, they still run into subtle signs that they’re treated differently.

