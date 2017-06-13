Fletcher named Freshman All-American

— Arkansas outfielder Dominic Fletcher has been named a second-team Freshman All-American by the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association.

Fletcher started 56 games in center field for the Razorbacks. He batted .291 with 12 home runs and 37 RBI. He also had seven doubles and a triple.

Defensively, Fletcher had a .978 fielding percentage with three errors.

Fletcher is the second member of his family to earn Freshman All-American by the NCBWA. His brother, David, earned the distinction as a freshman infielder at Loyola Marymount in 2014.