Subscribe Register Login

Tuesday, June 13, 2017, 3:46 p.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Arkansas Daily Deal

Fletcher named Freshman All-American

By Matt Jones

This article was published today at 2:40 p.m.

arkansas-center-fielder-dominic-fletcher-runs-the-bases-after-recording-an-rbi-hit-during-the-fifth-inning-of-an-ncaa-tournament-game-against-missouri-state-on-saturday-june-3-2017-in-fayetteville

PHOTO BY ANDY SHUPE

Arkansas center fielder Dominic Fletcher runs the bases after recording an RBI hit during the fifth inning of an NCAA Tournament game against Missouri State on Saturday, June 3, 2017, in Fayetteville.

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas outfielder Dominic Fletcher has been named a second-team Freshman All-American by the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association.

Fletcher started 56 games in center field for the Razorbacks. He batted .291 with 12 home runs and 37 RBI. He also had seven doubles and a triple.

Defensively, Fletcher had a .978 fielding percentage with three errors.

Fletcher is the second member of his family to earn Freshman All-American by the NCBWA. His brother, David, earned the distinction as a freshman infielder at Loyola Marymount in 2014.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comments on: Fletcher named Freshman All-American

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

Subscribe Register Login

You must login to make comments.

ADVERTISEMENT

SHOPPING

loading...

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Arkansas Daily Deal
Arkansas Online