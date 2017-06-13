Former Arkansas school bus driver pleads guilty to sexual assault involving girl

A former Arkansas school bus driver has been sentenced to 10 years of probation and 90 days in jail after pleading guilty to the sexual assault of a female student.

William Allen Custodio, 63, of Springdale was arrested Dec. 15 after a counselor reported to the Rogers Police Department that one of her students had informed her that a man had assaulted her.

The girl, who was 12 at the time of the reported sexual assault, told officials at the Children’s Advocacy Center in Benton County that Custodio had “tickle fights” with her and touched her inappropriately.

Custodio pleaded guilty May 22, according to filings in Benton County Circuit Court. He was sentenced that day.

A spokesman for the Springdale School District confirmed that Custodio was previously a bus driver for the district.

As part of the plea agreement, Custodio must also register as a sex offender.